(Clarinda) -- Depending upon financing, feasibility and a work schedule, paving a three-mile section of D Avenue north of Essex may be included in Page County’s five-year road plan approved by the board of supervisors Tuesday, April 16.
Heavy dust and traffic conditions on D Avenue were explained by some residents who live on the road.
“I use it regularly to go into Shenandoah and into Essex and to cut over on (U.S. Highway) 59,” said John Seaman. “We have traffic coming and going from 270th Street that cut down from D Avenue into (Highway) 48 and into Essex from there. We have traffic from 110th east and west. This road is heavily used. It’s a major issue.”
Seaman suggested adding a paved surface to cut down on the constant dust and benefit the quality of life. “It suffers,” he said about the dust and quality of life.
He suggested a chip-seal surface.
“That’s a low cost alternative to gravel,” he said. “We’re not asking for 20 miles of asphalt. We’re asking for 2 miles more or less of chip seal.”
Page County Engineer J.D. King estimated up to $40,000 per mile for a chip-seal surface.
Clint Hascall, who also lives on D Avenue, said he drives a semi truck which can kick up enough dust to create a hazard for traffic behind his truck. Hascall fears what traffic and dust will be like when a construction project on U.S. Highway 59 begins later this year and forces traffic to use other roads to avoid the work.
“It will be a major problem,” he said.
Brian Johnson lives on the corner of D Avenue and 110th Street. He said he has seen several “almost accidents” because of the conditions. Johnson said the section of road was a hard surface many years ago, before J.D. King was engineer. The county converted it to a gravel road which he said intensifies the dust because of remnants of the hard surface.
“You can take a spade out there and you’re not going to dig a hole,” he said.
King said D Avenue is one of county roads with a high average-daily-traffic count. The county has traffic count numbers from 2016. Last year was to be another traffic count by the state for many roads in southwest Iowa. County officials did not want the count numbers knowing they would not be accurate since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed driving habits in 2020.
Reviewing 2016 numbers, Supervisor Jacob Holmes said the daily count for portions of D Avenue was up to 170 cars.
“From that point, it makes a lot of sense,” he said.
Later in the meeting, the board approved J.D. King’s annual five-year road plan which is a list of significant road and bridge projects. Although the proposal to pave a portion of D Avenue was not on the list, Supervisor Chuck Morris made a motion to accept the five-year plan with the possibility of adding three miles of pavement on D Avenue. The board and King agreed to further research the idea.