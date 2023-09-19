(Clarinda) -- Page County's upcoming jail bond issue referendum is impacting a county supervisor's post.
County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen confirms the county's 3rd district supervisor's seat is up for a vote in the November 7th general elections. Currently, the seat is held by Judy Clark, who was appointed back in January following Chuck Morris' resignation. Wellhausen tells KMA News state law dictates that an election for an appointed county officeholder must be held during the next countywide election--which, in this case, is the referendum for a $16.7 million bond issue for a new county jail placed on that same ballot.
"The board of supervisors took action last Thursday night to move forward with the jail--which is a countywide public measure," said Wellhausen. "That, then has led to the fact that because there was an appointment during this time for a supervisor, that requires that position, then to go on the city-school election for the countywide races."
Wellhausen says candidates for the supervisor's post must take out nomination papers like those in municipal and school board races.
"If they choose to run, they're going to want to get the affidavit of candidacy, and then as well, come in and get the nomination papers," she said. "They'll need a specific number of signatures. Because this is a little bit tricky and a little bit different this year because of legislative changes--that's what's driving this--then, we can walk through exactly how they need to fill out that paperwork, too, so there's not any issues with that, as well."
Seventy-five signatures are needed for the supervisor's spot. Nomination papers must be returned to Wellhausen's office by Thursday at 5 p.m. Page County's District 3 post encompasses the city of Clarinda and other outlying territory. Anyone with questions regarding the exact boundaries or others pertaining to the November election could contact the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219.