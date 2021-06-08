(Clarinda) — The Page County Board of Supervisors are reducing the county’s safety coordinator position from full time to part time.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the board voted 2-1 to reduce Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues’ position from 40 hours to 20 hours per week starting July 1st. Originally hired in the fall of 2019, Nordhues was brought on to help reduce the amount of claims on the county’s worker’s compensation policy and improve overall safety. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the county still has a commitment to keeping workers safe.
"When you talk about safety at any level, we have two primary goals," said Morris. "Number one is at the end of each day, we want all of our employees to go home safely. Number two, is we want to protect the taxpayers in Page County and not pay any more for the premiums than we have to."
In January, the supervisors discussed extending a contract with Mark Shaffer of SPR Direct in Davenport, who has served as a safety consultant for the county since 2018. While claims dropped in 2020, this year has already seen a handful of claims for the county. Morris says he believes a hybrid model of having a part-time safety coordinator and SPR Direct under contract for guidance would help save the county money.
"I am not convinced that we have totally changed the culture," said Morris. "I think that part of the reason in my mind why we haven't changed the culture is that we've been less focused on safety than we need to be. I don't have the expertise to bird dog it. I think, in pushing the pencil, we could go to half-time or 20 hours per week on this position and for $800-$1,000 a month on an annual contract we can hire SPR Direct. The overall package, we would save 43% of what we're spending today on safety."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes voted in favor of the new model. He says Nordhues has been a valuable employee for the county and he hopes he stays on in the part-time role.
"This is just running this like a business," said Holmes. "I think other counties do not spend this much. If we can try another model, maybe it'll work better. Maybe he'll enjoy it more, too. We don't know."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong cast the lone dissenting vote. While saying he is in favor of reducing the safety coordinator to a part-time role, Armstrong says he would like to look for another role in the county to keep Nordhues on full-time.
"I wish we could figure out a way to cut him to half-time safety and then if we could put him into another department where he could be a viable employee, whether it's secondary roads or something separate," said Armstrong. "Somewhere he could focused with Mark's expertise and (County Engineer) J.D. (King) picks up part of his salary."
Following the decision to cut the position to 20 hours per week, the board took no action on a proposed raise for the position, which followed a closed session evaluation last week. The board also agreed to engage SPR Direct for a one-year contract at a cost between $800 and $1,000 per month, depending on travel expenses.