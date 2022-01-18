(Clarinda) -- Following a ruling by the Supreme Court last week, Page County's Board of Supervisors has repealed its OSHA COVID vaccine mandate.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the board voted unanimously to repeal the policy, which was implemented December 28th to comply with an OSHA rule that would require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. The repeal was done without any discussion by the board. At their last meeting January 11th, the board officially paused implementation of the mandate pending a review by the Supreme Court. Last Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked OSHA from enforcing the rule. At the supervisors previous meeting, Supervisor Jacob Holmes voted against pausing implementation, saying he wanted to repeal the mandate then.
"I don't see a need for pausing it," said Holmes. "The next thing I asked to be on there would be to repeal it with what was said by the head of the Department of Labor in Iowa. We all read it. They're not adopting or enforcing it. They will not adopt the federal standard. I would like to see this black mark erased from our history and get it clear off the books."
In other business Tuesday, the board approved the county's 2022 OSHA Summary Form, which lists workplace-related accidents and incidents in the past year.