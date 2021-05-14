(Clarinda) -- Following a procedural error earlier in the week, the Page County Board of Supervisors rescinded a previous appointment and appointed two new names to the county's redistricting commission Friday afternoon.
Meeting in special session, the supervisors first rescinded their vote from Tuesday, which set the members of the commission at five, but only named four people to the board. Iowa Code allows the majority party to appoint a majority of the members and the minority party to appoint the others. Because the commission had been three members in the past, the Democratic Party only submitted one name to be on the list. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says that a fifth name had to be added to the list, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
"As the Commissioner of Election and the filing agent, per the Secretary of State's Office, I am required to reject the redistricting resolution that you guys presented," said Wellhausen. "It does not have a full slate listed on it. The code requires the board to certify a complete commission. It was not complete, because it was a five-member board and you guys only presented four names."
Earlier this week, Page County Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris abstained from the vote, because Iowa Code requires only the members of the majority party on the board to vote. Morris had previously left the GOP in January. During the meeting Friday, Morris revealed that he has since rejoined the party and would be able to vote on the issue.
"All but 90 days of my adult registered life, I've been a Republican," said Morris. "I'm still a Republican. I'm conservative. The reason why, as stated to the Republican Central Committee in my email, was the leadership in our county is changing. They are very radically right, and I am not a radically right Republican."
The initial appointment from the board this week included Judy Clark and Todd Maher, as well as Bethann Tillman -- all three people were suggested by Loren Johnson, the co-chair of the Republican Party Central Committee in Page County. Morris says previous public comments by Johnson gave him reservations about the names on the list.
"I was reading my oath that I took and that you took," said Morris. "I cannot trust those names because the chair of the Republican Party has publicly stated -- and I have other examples that I could show you but I'm not going to bore you today -- it's abundantly clear what the goal is. It's to remove either me or Alan. What happens in this redistricting committee, they are able to redraw lines and split the district and create a special election."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes says it seemed like Morris was changing parties to have a say over who was on the redistricting commission.
"Nobody asked you to leave the Republican Party," said Holmes. "Nobody told you you should. You did that on your own and of your own free will. I've got a letter here that I can read of what you said. If there's somebody trying to maybe take control of this redistricting committee for some strategic reason, I would say it's looking the other way right now, as you just changed your party back to take control over who is on the redistricting committee. I don't have anything against those other names. I don't know them."
On Tuesday, Holmes said he would only vote for names forwarded by the Republican Party, because the Democratic Party was choosing the other members of the commission. He stood by that sentiment Friday.
"The code gives the Democrats two seats at the table, even though they probably by percentage-wise would have nowhere near enough people in Page County to give them two seats at the table," said Holmes. "But, that's fine. The code applies to all 99 counties, and I'm okay with that. I don't agree with the Democrat leadership on very many things, but I'm okay with Chris Adcock putting herself and whoever she wishes on there. The same as I'm okay with the Republican Party, whether you like them or not anymore Chuck. I'm okay with them doing, because they've earned it, according to the code."
Holmes further stated that the process of choosing different names to be on the commission was not right.
"I think this meeting right here is the biggest agenda I've ever seen in my time on this Board of Supervisors," said Holmes. "This was the most cooked thing I've ever seen. I think the people will see it. That's fine. I work for the people. This is cooked. I'm not saying you don't want to work for the people, but this seems cooked. This is the most cooked thing I've ever seen."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong nominated Jeannine Liljedahl, Janet Allumbaugh and Bethann Tillman to serve on the commission, as well as the nominees from the Democratic Party: Chris Adcock and Denise Jago. Armstrong says he trusts the three nominations he put forward.
"There's a reason why I like my three nominations," said Armstrong. "I feel safe with them and that's why. I'm not saying that anybody else couldn't do any different. There's a whole lot of people in Page County I could probably pick. I know several hundreds that I could go through and name. I do trust those two, plus Bethann very much."
Following discussion, the supervisors voted 2-1 for the appointment. Holmes stated his 'no' vote was because he believes the Republican Party should help decide the majority membership. The redistricting commission is required to be appointed every 10 years when a new Census is conducted to examine the supervisors' districts and balance them based on population.