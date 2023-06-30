(Clarinda) -- Page County's Board of Supervisors have retained legal counsel in regards to a human resources complaint filed against the board.
Meeting in regular session Thursday, the supervisors by a 2-1 vote approved an engagement letter with Gross Welch Marks Clare, PC LLO for the purpose of defense and advising the board related to issues stemming from a complaint made by a county employee against the board. The engagement came after the board voted to not retain Ahlers & Cooney to investigate the complaint, as recommended by the county attorney. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says he preferred to hire a different attorney because of his past work with Ahlers & Cooney and the appearance of a conflict.
"We have to have impartial people that have no connection looking at this, investigating it," said Holmes. "So that's why I feel this way. It shouldn't take that long to investigate it, because I don't think there's much to investigate."
Currently, HR complaints filed by county employees are handled by County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, however, she has recused herself from this complaint because of her relationship with the complaintant, thus prompting the need for outside counsel. Supervisor Judy Clark cast the lone dissenting vote on the engagement letter, saying she preferred to stay with the law firm the county has used in the past.
"I see nothing the matter with Ahlers & Cooney," said Clark. "They are a law firm that we've worked with. I don't see that they have an interest in this. Many, many counties, cities and schools work with Ahlers & Cooney, and they're an in-Iowa firm. I don't see going out of Iowa to hire somebody extra when we already have them on retainer."
Wellhausen says the county has a contract with Ahlers & Cooney for issues like this to help control the costs associated with investigations.
"In the past whenever we've had human resource issues and if we've needed assistance with those, Ahlers & Cooney has been the one to help us," said Wellhausen. "We do have a contract with them, so when we do go into those situations, they do provide certain services at a lower rate. We've had a really good working relationship with them on these issues."
Supervisor Todd Maher voted in favor of the engagement letter with Gross, Welch, Marks & Clare. He says the board needs legal advice in the matter.
"If somebody wouldn't have brought a complaint against us and went that route, it wouldn't have cost the people any money," said Maher. "So now, we have to do this, because there's been frivolous claims made. Our reputations, I mean, we've been disgraced basically publicly. So this is what happens when you go down this road."
Also by a 2-1 vote, the board approved an engagement letter with the same law firm for the purpose of advising and consent of issues related to questions to pose to the Attorney General regarding a dispute between the supervisors and auditor over the minutes of supervisor meetings.