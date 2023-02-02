(Clarinda) -- Salary bumps and hopes to attract more workers are leading to a slight uptick in projected expenses for the Page County Sheriff's Office.
During a special budget work session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed fiscal year 2024 budget proposals, beginning July 1st, 2023, with various department heads, including Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer. Overall, Palmer says expenses are projected to jump from roughly $1.9 million in the current fiscal year to just over $2 million in fiscal '24. Included in the budget is a 3.85% increase for all county employees, including present deputies on staff and Palmer's salary. The county compensation board had recommended an 11% salary increase for all elected officials outside of the supervisors -- which the board cut down to a similar 3.85%. On top of the salary increase, Palmer says the board has also recommended increasing the wage differential for jailers who work from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. to $1.25 and from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. to $1.35. Palmer says the increase will hopefully provide some competitiveness with surrounding counties as they have had a jailer position open since May 2022.
"I know that the county's around us I know Mills County struggled with this a couple years ago competing with Pottawattamie County -- it's just the nature of the game that we deal with every day," said Palmer. "People get a certification and they want to go somewhere that makes more money and we understand that."
Currently, those differentials are $0.25 and $0.35, respectively, on top of a starting $17 an hour wage. However, Palmer adds the county does cover the costs associated with the 40-hour certification course through the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Palmer also says there is an opening for a deputy, with a proposed starting wage of just over $54,000.
Palmer also noted that the fuel budget for the upcoming fiscal year is expected to cause a $2,000 increase in general basic funds to $47,000 and jump the rural basic budget to $19,000. He says they burn a good amount of fuel due to vehicles consistently being on the move throughout the county.
"I don't like them sitting along the side of the highway running radar either because I feel that our job is to move up and down the roads," he said. "I know that a lot of times in the evening we'll sit and look for different activity in spots that we're having issues whether that be burglaries or speeding or something, we might focus on that. But, as far as sitting around the road, we don't do that -- our fuel is burnt moving up and down the road mostly."
Additionally, the board suggested some cuts or reallocations. Palmer says the board recommended moving roughly $38,000 that had been budgeted for purchasing a new body camera system to American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"Our (system) is from around 2017 I believe and we're trying to upgrade it so it activates our in-car cameras or our in-car cameras activate the body camera for each person," Palmer explained. "That was right around $38,000 by the time you put the cameras in place, the chargers, downloaders, the upgrade to the server, and the work on the vehicle."
However, Palmer emphasized the numbers are still preliminary and particularly with a sheriff's office budget, he says there are still a few unknowns, particularly food and medical budgets for inmates at the county jail.
"Just for the jail, the food budget for inmates is $75,000 and we're probably going to hit that again," said Palmer. "The unfortunate part of that is that we have to have a dietitian sign off on what they eat and they have to have a dietary meal with so many calories every day and that's something we can't control. We also can't control the population of our jail and we can't control what medical attention they have to -- as required by law -- have."
Additionally, Palmer says his department is projecting a similar amount of revenue from fiscal '23, which comes from items such as serving papers and warrants and a portion of the costs of weapon permits. The budget numbers, however, are still temporary, as the county can tweak them before certifying a final budget in March. Also Tuesday, the board heard budget proposals from environmental health, secondary roads, veterans affairs, wellness, dispatch, and K-9, and discussed various board-controlled budgets while also setting a public hearing for the maximum proposed property tax levy for February 21st at 3:30 p.m.