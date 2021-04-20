(Clarinda) -- A water main that provided service to the Page County farm south of Clarinda was damaged last week during construction of Clarinda Regional Health Center’s expansion.
The Page County Supervisors discussed Tuesday, April 20 how water could still be accessed at the farm knowing a portion of the land must be used as pasture according to the family will that donated the land to the county. No action was taken by the supervisors.
“There is going to be a need for water,” said Supervisor Chuck Morris. “If ever there ever was a development or jail or subdivision or business park, in that case, the city would probably run water. The city is not interested in moving the water since we are not a big enough customer.”
Morris said hospital officials would like to move the main because of its construction project.
Finding other sources of water is a challenge. Morris said rural water through Southwest Regional Water District is accessible along what is known as Page Center Road. But the expense of piping it to the farm is estimated up to $20,000, according to Morris.
Morris wondered about digging a well at the farm. Other county officials told Morris that a nearby ditch usually has running water, so a 50 foot well to reach water is likely. Cost is estimated at $5,000.
“It makes the most sense,” Morris said about a well.
Page County receives about $62,000 a year in lease payments for use of the farm. There is no current need for water to be used at the farm, aside from cattle occasionally kept there.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes asked if the health center will pay for the damage. There was no communication from the center about responsibility of repairs. Center board member Dale Fulk was in attendance at the meeting but did not address the issue.
“Who knows the next 10, 20 years,” Morris said about any future development of the county property. “It’s got to fit the desires of the Davison will and it has to benefit the taxpayers.”
Supervisor Alan Armstrong suggested more research about digging a well. He also asked if the site could be a location for a new jail supervisors are researching.
“We will probably have to have more water than a well,” he said, if a jail is built. The site would also need sewer access.
Holmes was curious if water provided to other retail outlets near the hospital could be used.
Officials will contact county environmental health director Darin Sunderman about researching digging a well on the farm.
In other county news…
Supervisors approved a bid of $77,488 from Mather and Sons for installation of seven drainage pipes. Mather and Sons was one of five bids. The county will provide the pipe.
County Engineer J.D. King said two bridges on dirt roads were closed because of condition. One bridge is on G Avenue near 160th Street. The other is on 280th Street north of College Springs. King said he has had discussions with neighboring landowners for both bridges. King said traffic count does not justify the expense of installing a new bridge.
King said the conversation considered replacing the 280th bridge with a pipe knowing the road is used for farming operations.
King requested further conversations with all landowners and the supervisors.