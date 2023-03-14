(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have set their budget numbers for the upcoming fiscal year.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved their fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins July 1. The action came after a budget presentation from County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and a public hearing. Wellhausen says the urban and rural levy rates are dropping one cent to $6.41 and $9.41 per thousand dollars valuation, respectively. That and an overall increase in property valuations come despite action by the state legislature adjusting the property tax rollback figures following an error in computations for the 2021 fiscal year.
"There was growth in rural of $28,748,443 and in urban there was growth of $4,956,732 -- so an overall growth of almost $34 million," said Wellhausen.
While the action is expected to save Iowa taxpayers $133 million, the legislation has left counties and cities throughout KMAland and the state with varying losses in revenue.
Nonetheless, Wellhausen notes the budget does include a 7.5% increase in expenditures for public safety and legal services to just over $3.4 million.
"That includes your sheriff, your attorney, courts, and medical examiner," said Wellhausen. "Some of those you can have a little more fluctuation, but some of your court costs, you unfortunately really just get handed those, and then when the medical examiner asks for an autopsy, it's not debatable whether we can do those things or not."
Additionally, the budget includes an 80% increase for county environment and education from roughly $815,000 in the current fiscal year to over $2.7 million in fiscal '24. However, Wellhausen says the growth is primarily due to the county utilizing its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"That's also the service area where all of your ARPA funds are going through," Wellhausen explained. "So the reason you're seeing an 80% increase there is because we're spending a lot on those funds this year which is also why your seeing those go from our revenues to expenses -- because we're spending out those ARPA funds that we received this year."
State lawmakers did extend the timeline for counties and cities to certify their budgets until late April. In other business, the board approved the first tier canvass of the Clarinda School District special election from March 7.