(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring options for a safety consultant moving forward.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the supervisors took no action on a proposed contract renewal with Mark Shaffer of Molyneaux Insurance. Since 2018, Shaffer has worked as a safety consultant with the county to help lower the amount of workers' compensation insurance claims. In 2019, the county hired Tom Nordhues to oversee safety conditions in the county, while Shaffer continued his work in an advisory capacity. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the focus on safety was necessary for the county's bottom-line.
"IMWCA -- our work comp carrier -- told us that if we didn't do something dramatic, we were not going to be a part of their pool," said Morris. "If we had to go out in the private market and not have the benefits of that association, our estimate was that it would cost us annually an additional $200,000."
Since the addition of Shaffer, Morris says claims have dropped.
"We were kind of poster children for how not to do it," said Morris. "Now, as I understand it, we are kind of the poster children for how to turn things around. Historically, over the last 20 years, we've had a pattern of high amount of claims and then we would straighten out. We're in one of those periods where we're flat. What we've never been able to achieve before over the last 20 years, is to keep it relatively flat."
Shaffer's initial contract with the county expired earlier this year. He is proposing a two-year deal that would pay him between $1,000 and $1,200 per quarter, depending on his usage and travel. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he favors exploring what other options are available to help with safety-related questions.
"I think there are so many resources to get that don't cost anything, I would really like to save the $5,000 a year myself," said Holmes. "I'm not saying he's not helpful, but it's a fairly expensive phone call. We could get an attorney to talk to us for a few hundred dollars an hour and ask them multiple questions. I don't know how many OSHA questions we have or how many hours we would have in a year."
The supervisors agreed to research other potential options to fill the role or explore a one year or fee-for-service deal with Shaffer moving forward. More action is expected a future board meeting.