(Clarinda) -- Page County officials got a first-hand look at the condition of the county's roads Wednesday morning.
Traveling 126 miles, the county's board of supervisors conducted a rolling inspection of the county's road grid. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris tells KMA News the tour's purpose was two fold.
"Number one, we had not been on a tour for many months," said Morris. "COVID kind of got in the way, as people might expect. We'd like to go on tours two-to-three times a year. It's been 18 months since we've been on a tour. So, than was one purpose."
Secondly, Morris says the board wanted a close-up look at recently-completed projects.
"We wanted to take a look at some of the work that's been completed of late in terms of bridges and weirs," he said, "and then also wanted to ride through the areas where, on our livelier plan, we have projects that are somewhere placed in that livelier plan, to try to get some more information to reassess whether the livelier plan is still accurate, or if we need to make adjustments in the order of priority."
Morris says one thing he learned from the tour is the vastness of the county's road circuit. He says the tour covered only 1/7th of the entire system.
"When we get complaints or comments about our road conditions," said Morris, "I understand totally where those are coming from, because individuals will generally travel the same route day in and day out. And, if that particular route has some issues, then in their world, our roads are not very well maintained.
"The reality is, with over 930 miles of roads to maintain, it's extremely difficult--in fact, impossible--to make everything pristine all at once," he added.
In addition, Morris say the board learned that most of the county's roads are in good shape.
"We've had blades working through the summer trying to get crown on roads where none existed," he said. "We had additional rock being hauled this spring and early summer. So, for the most part, the roads that we were on were really not in that bad of a shape."
As a result of the tour, Morris expects discussion at future meetings regarding accelerating the renovation of County Roads J-55 and J-33 on the county's five-year road plan. Currently, the roads are listed with the fiscal year 2024 renovation plans. Morris says that was by design.
"Those roads are well traveled by the gravel trucks, the quarry trucks," said Morris, "and they're really beat up. So, we ground those up, and had planned on resurfacing them after any anticipated wind development on the eastern and southeastern sections of Page County. We don't have a wind development project that has come before the supervisors. I think the school of thought is we should take a hard look at accelerating the speed of resurfacing those roads."
Other highlights of the tour included visits to two bridge construction projects completed over the past year--including the A Avenue bridge north of Shenandoah, and the County Road J-20 Bridge over West Tarkio Creek.