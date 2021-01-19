(Clarinda) -- Because of the limitations of the county’s Internet provider, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Jan. 19 to suspend the recording and uploading of board meetings for two weeks. During that time, county officials will further research what can be done to improve conditions from technology to meeting schedules.
Since September, supervisor’s Zoom meetings have been recorded and uploaded to YouTube, the popular video-viewing website. The length of meetings combined with the courthouse’s Internet capabilities can take more time to upload the meetings to YouTube. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the supervisors have used the Zoom program for people to watch and listen to their meetings online. On YouTube, search for Page County Iowa for past meetings.
The week of Jan. 11, the supervisors held multiple meetings regarding the fiscal year 2022 budget. Some meetings took several hours.
“Zoom has been a great thing that has allowed us to navigate through covid,” said Supervisor Chuck Morris. Typically, recordings are uploaded before the next scheduled meeting.
“It adds convenience for people who wish to see what is going on at the board table. The recording of it and the uploading of it, or even offering Zoom, none of that is code required,” Morris said. “The question I would pose is the recording of it. What troubles me is if he has to take it home, from a wage and hour standpoint that we are within the limits of what we are able to do. I have multiple concerns.”
Morris was referring to county information technology director Kory Kline. Morris said having him spend additional time on the meetings takes away time from other county needs. Kline said he has taken the material home to finish uploading.
Kline said the uploading of the meetings can slow down the Internet speeds for the entire courthouse.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes said the Zoom and recordings are “a nice service” as it allows for people who work during the day to watch the meetings at home in the evenings. He suggested an evening meeting at least once a month as another way to reach people who can’t view meetings during the day.
“I’d hate to give it up,” Morris said about the recordings. “If we don’t upload it and record it, then we have the open records law. Someone can request it which, not trying to hide anything, we have the same problem of downloading and getting it.”
Supervisor meetings typically last no more than two hours. One of the budget meetings last week was much longer than two hours.
The Page County Treasurer’s office has a more efficient Internet connection, called fiber optic, but it is only to be used by the treasurer’s office for its connections to state departments.
The supervisors commented how using Zoom, which started after the COVID pandemic hit the county last March, has seen an increased audience for the meetings. Holmes said people can watch “the whole conversation,” rather than read and hear highlights of meetings provided by media agencies.
“I am a strong believer there’s too much social media,” supervisor Alan Armstrong said. “I like it when people call and ask a question.”
Armstrong said he has appreciated the recordings so he too can go back and review.
“It’s a pretty amazing thing to have that on record,” Holmes said about entire meetings.
Morris cautioned about people who take comments during meetings out of context for “something that appeals to their emotion or their cause. They will take that snippet and disregard,” he said.
Armstrong said media outlets relaying supervisors’ comments are beneficial. “People can come to us individually and ask us why we said that or what we did really say or what did really mean. That’s a real plus for us as leaders to have that ability for one-on-one.”
Holmes was in agreement.
“Go watch it for yourself. Make your own mind up,” he said about viewers’ perceptions. “I’d hate to see it go away.”
Morris noted the integrity of the record button.
“Once you hit the record button you can’t stop,” he said.
No other government entity in the immediate area is known to record and upload meetings, according to the supervisors. Morris and Holmes said they both know of other Iowa county board of supervisors who record and upload.
Armstrong made the motion to suspend recording and uploading the Zoom meetings for two weeks. Holmes had suggested the two-week suspension to review at that time.
“I’d sure like to see it continue,” Holmes said, fearing the recordings won’t come back.
“A year ago very few us knew what Zoom was,” Morris said.