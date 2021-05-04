(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors will consider lowering the speed limit on a busy stretch of county road next week.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the supervisors heard from Ed Burch, who lives south of J55 east of Braddyville. Last fall, the county turned J55 from hard surface into a granular surface to improve its condition with plans to return it to hard surface once potential wind turbine development is complete. Burch says a large number of trucks are using the rock quarry near Braddyville and causing dust and safety issues for residents.
"The dust was so bad I could see it from my house a half-mile south," said Burch. "Some of the trucks were coming empty north and I know they couldn't see, because there wasn't much breeze. I had come from the north from Clarinda down through the country with a tractor. They were coming from the north into the rock pit. If it's going to be torn up for several years, there's going to be a lot of traffic going through there."
County Engineer J.D. King says the heaviest of the truck traffic on the road is only temporary.
"Part of that is the farm-to-market rock haul and the local road rock haul that Schildberg is doing for Taylor County and like they'll be doing for us in a couple of weeks," said King. "Some of the traffic -- and maybe most of the traffic, particularly the rock traffic -- is a rather short duration."
Burch asked the board to consider setting a speed limit of 35 or 45 miles per hour for the road. King says currently, most county roads don't have posted speed limits.
"The speed limit on county roads where there's no signs is 55 during the day and 50 at night," said King. "You don't have to put anything up, that's the speed limit by statute. Now, on 230th Street -- or Page Center Road -- and 190th Street, there are speed limit signs leftover from the 90s when Iowa 2 was being reworked and they pushed traffic on both of those parallel roads and they put up speed signs."
Typically, changing the speed limit on a county road would involve a speed study to determine a proper speed. Following discussion, the supervisors agreed to forgo a study and instead will look at setting a new limit next week. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he would like to collaborate with County Sheriff Lyle Palmer on any changes to speed limits.
"Ultimately, you can post whatever you want to post, they are going to drive it until there is some enforcement," said Morris. "They can't give us full-time enforcement, I'm quite certain of that, but some spot checks would go a long way to reducing the speed."
The board will consider the new limits during its regular evening meeting next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse.