(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors have tweaked their meeting schedule beginning later next month.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board agreed to switch its meeting day from Tuesday to Thursday. Earlier this year, the board agreed to hold most of its meetings in the evenings, with one morning meeting to begin the month. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes tells KMA News Tuesday night presented some scheduling difficulties for the board members, with Thursdays showing a more open timeframe.
"There was a lot of conflicts with regional board meetings and local board meetings and different things, so we ended up looking at Thursdays for a couple reasons," said Holmes. "The first Thursday of the month we agreed upon to have at 9:30 in the morning and then the rest of the meetings on Thursday will be at 6 p.m."
Holmes says a proposal was also made to alternate meetings between morning and evening. However, he says they stuck with just one morning meeting to limit confusion for residents wishing to attend.
Additionally, Holmes says having the meeting later in the week creates a more accessible window for those wishing to get on the agenda.
"Right now for a Tuesday meeting, you get on the agenda at noon on Friday and that's a long ways away from the Tuesday meeting -- it's kind of hard to get things put on four and a half days beforehand and know exactly what's going on," Holmes explained. "By moving it to Thursday, it makes it easier with a noon deadline on Tuesday -- you're a lot closer to the meeting and it's easier to get on."
Holmes says the board also wanted to keep most of the meetings in the evening in hopes of being more accessible to residents outside of the typical work hours, contrary to an early morning meeting.
"We want to be accessible to the public and most people work and couldn't come," said Holmes. "Most of the time, there's not a lot of people that come to meetings and there's not a lot of issues. But, if there is something with a road or a concern, we'd like to be able to be addressed and just give them that opportunity."
However, the schedule won't move away from Tuesdays until March 23rd due to next week's meeting already being set for Tuesday at 6 p.m., no meeting on the 7th due to a special election, and an already scheduled budget hearing for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14th.