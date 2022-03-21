(Clarinda) -- A Page County suspect faces multiple charges following his Sunday arrest.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Joshua Daniel Woolsey of rural Page County was arrested Sunday. Authorities say Woolsey was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment--both aggravated misdemeanors. Woolsey was arrested after the Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic situation in rural Page County north of Clarinda.
Woolsey was transported to the Page County Jail and held on no bond pending an appearance before a Magistrate.