(Clarinda) -- A Page County suspect has been sentenced to up to five years of incarceration.
The Page County Attorney's Office reports 61-year-old Cynthia A. Gerdts was sentenced to a term of incarceration not to exceed five years and a suspended fine of $1,205 for the crime of child endangerment. Authorities say Gerdts was charged with one count of Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a class C Felony, in February. The charge stems from January when Gerdts shook a nine-year-old child in her care.
Gerdts entered a plea of guilty for the charges in July, and was sentenced Monday. The case was investigated by members of the Clarinda Police Department and prosecuted by the Page County Attorney's Office.