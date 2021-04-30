(Clarinda) -- With the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations dwindling in Page County, local officials are taking a new approach to shot clinics.
Thursday's Moderna clinic at the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah was the county's last clinic for this month. Beginning next month, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News more clinics are planned at her office at the Page County Annex Building at 210 North 17th Street in May.
"The first one is May 13th from 4-to-6 p.m. at the annex--the Page County Public Health Office in Clarinda," said Erdman. "The next one is May 27th at the Page County Public Health Office in Clarinda, and that is also from 4-to-6."
Erdman says it's unclear when or if doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control lifted the pause on the J & J vaccine's distribution. CDC officials issued the pause earlier this month after reports that blood clots formed in a handful of cases.
"We currently still have roughly 400 or 500 doses of the J & J vaccine," she said. "At this moment, we don't know how we're going to move forward. We will start offering it again. We just don't know what that looks like right now to fit it into the schedule."
In addition, the county public health department continues to monitor local COVID cases. The county's total since last March recently exceeded the 2,100 mark. While the county's positivity rate dropped to 2.1% earlier this week, Erdman says the virus remains a concern among certain age groups.
"We are seeing a slight increase in children having the virus," said Erdman. "I don't know what's contributing to that, because they've been in school all year already. I don't know whether it's outside activities, but it's a slight increase that we're keeping an eye on."
The county's COVID-19 death toll stood at 21 as of Friday. Jessica Erdman made her comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.