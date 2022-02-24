(Clarinda) -- Approval for county funding towards Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development will have to wait in Page County.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed and tabled a $15,000 funding request from Golden Hills for fiscal year 2023. Golden Hills Executive Director Michelle Wodtke Franks was present at the meeting and says the new funding request would go towards grant writing efforts for outdoor projects in Page County.
"What that would buy you is dedicated time from Rebecca Castle Laughlin and Lance Brisbois from our office, to work in Page County, county wide, and also bring their grant writing expertise," Franks said. "Rebecca has been working with Harrison County this year, and just last year alone secured over $700,000 for them for their Willow Lake Nature Center."
Franks says the funding would also cover travel expenses and estimates the total work hours would be 350 between Castle and Bisbois. She adds that her group's grant writing efforts could go towards trail development or even cabins at county parks.
Supervisor Chuck Morris says the funding could bring a great return to the county and allow projects to be completed that might not be realistic financially through strictly county conservation dollars.
"Unfortunately, over the years, the funding capability that we have is probably not going to reach our goals of improving our parks in a way that we would like or in a speed that we would like," Morris said. "With all the dollars that are available, the grant opportunities are very ripe, and personally I think this is a very good investment."
Initially, the funding could have come out of the county's local option. However, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says those funds have already been allocated.
"From a funding source, you guys are going to have to determine if you choose to do this, how you're going to pay it because we allocated local option to other things already," Wellhausen said. "And then if you are going to use county funding now with some of the changes that we know about, I think we're going to have more detail about how the money is spent rather than just sending $15,000 out the door."
Wellhausen says the county could also dip into their reserve funds, but a budget amendment would be needed either way. While a change could be made, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he feels the $15,000 could come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
With no projects currently on the forefront of the county official's minds, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he would prefer fleshing out potential projects before dedicating county funds to the grant writing process.
"I agree if you spend $15,000 and get $400,000 that's a pretty good deal I understand that, so that would be a good investment," Holmes said. "But if we spend $15,000 and we don't really know and we get into next year and we do it again because we haven't figured out what the plans are yet. So I think we need to have it and they say 'yep, we've got this, this, and lined up we can do that with,' and we have better odds of knowing what we're going to get when we write the checks."
Ultimately the board did decide to table the funding request due to uncertainly in the funding source, and Morris will reach out to County Conservation Director John Schwab to gauge the Conservation Board's interest.