(Clarinda) -- With sharply rising Covid 19 cases and the county’s first four deaths just in the last week, Page County Board of Supervisors will discuss a mask mandate at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12.
The meeting idea was approved after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds explained new state strategies that begin Wednesday, Nov. 11 as 1,135 Iowans were in the hospital Tuesday, according to state statistics.
“These trends cannot continue, and it’s critical that all Iowans do everything within their power to stop the spread of the virus now,” Reynolds said. “The virus is spreading easily between people as they gather together in groups or go about their normal activities, especially when preventative measures like masking and social distancing aren’t being followed.”
Groups of people attending certain events are limited to eight individuals, unless they live in the same house, and all groups must be six feet apart. That will be applied in bars and restaurants, where customers are typically seated. Reynolds’ mask rule requires all Iowans to wear a mask when gathering with more than the allowed number of people.
Only two spectators per participant are allowed to attend youth indoor sporting events. Masks will be required for employees and customers at hair salons, tattooing and tanning. Reynolds also encourages employers to have more people work from home.
Rules will stay in effect through Dec. 10.
As of Nov. 10, Page County has had 1,019 cases, with 692 active, and 433 cases have been at Clarinda Correctional Facility, according to Jess Erdman from Page County Public Health administrator. Not every active case at CCF is included in the numbers.
“We see substantial spread and have a lot of outbreaks going on,” she said.
Erdman and her staff are noting what is being recognized during contact tracing.
“We are seeing more severe symptoms,” she said.
Supervisor Chuck Morris said Des Moines hospitals are at capacity and Omaha, Nebraska, hospitals are not accepting patient transfers.
Erdman said local nursing homes are having staff shortages plus working with outbreaks.
“There is a shortage everywhere,” she said.
Morris said Harrison, Story and Johnson counties have mask mandates which are “radical” moves. “More efforts are going to need to take place to get this curve under control,” he said.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said the church he attends approved to not hold services until conditions improve.
“I see a lack of respect for the respect of others,” he said about those who do not wear masks. An infected employee at his business made him to go into quarantine. He attended the meeting remotely.
“I’d love to see us do a mask mandate,” he said.
Supervisor Jon Herzberg is in favor of masks and he said he wears one in public.
Supervisors were concerned about the enforcement of the mask mandate.
“I think that is why the governor stayed away from it,” Morris said.
Page County’s legal counsel is researching the issue as Morris suggested the Nov. 12 meeting.
“By that time we should have legal information,” he said. “We continue to talk with local business leaders.”
Herzberg said his grandson attending the University of Iowa in Johnson County and said it has been peer pressure there to get more people to wear masks.
“You are protecting them and yourself,” Herzberg said.