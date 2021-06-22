(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are planning to use COVID-19 relief funds to make all of the county's records digital.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved using funds from the American Rescue Plan to digitize all of the materials stored in County Recorder Brenda Esaias' office. Supervisor Alan Armstrong says the county has already received around $1.4 million from the federal government. He says the funds can be used for a project like this because it would make the records accessible if the courthouse had to close in a future pandemic.
"One of those that we learned through the state auditor last week and also learned through one of the seminars that I've been to, is that anything that we can do to make ease of finding information better if the courthouse were to be shutdown, this would really simplify the process," said Armstrong. "Once this is completed, everything would accessible online."
Previously, the county had set aside money from fees charged for records searches and local option sales tax dollars to digitize a small portion of the records each year. The county plans to hire ArcaSearch of Cold Spring, Minnesota to complete the project at a cost of just over $270,000. Esaias says it's the same company that the county has used to begin making a digital archive of records.
"It's at least 378,590 images," said Esaias. "To break that down into how many books that would be, each book is different. Some books are 1,000 pages and some are 500. You're talking between 300 and 500 books, depending on the pages."
Once digitized, ArcaSearch also creates an index of all the documents. Esaias says several records prior to the 1991 courthouse fire were kept on microfilm and may have been damaged partially during the blaze. She says the new digitization of records will allow them to be stored in off-site servers for protection from disasters. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the county needs to act fast before other counties begin the same process.
"Once this becomes discovered by all 99 counties that they're going to be able to do this work with these rescue dollars, I think there will be a mad dash to Arca's door and other provider's doors to get it done," said Morris. "It seems reasonable to me that the state legislature -- once they reconvene at some point in time -- they are going to tell counties that you need to get this done, knowing that these dollars are available for it."
In addition to the initial cost of the project, the county will spend approximately $1,700 per year to have the digital records updated with new material and another $1,400 per year for storage.