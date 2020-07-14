(Clarinda) -- Every registered voter in Page County will be receiving an absentee ballot request form prior to this November's General Election.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a request from County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen to mail out absentee ballot request forms to each registered voter in the county. Wellhausen says she made the request to do the mailing, similar to what was done ahead of the June Primary Election.
"For the primary, we did send out an absentee ballot request to all registered in Page County," said Wellhausen. "Then the Secretary of State's Office then followed and sent them out to all registered voters in the state. With the new election changes and the new House File, that is no longer going to be an option for the Secretary of State's Office."
Wellhausen credits the mailings this spring for a higher-than-usual turnout in the primary. Page County saw 3,070 ballots cast in June, which equates to just over 30% turnout. While the polls will still be open for in-person voting in November, Wellhausen says the mailing serves as a nice reminder for people to vote.
"We would like to go ahead and send out again those request forms to all registered voters just to make them aware again that they have that option," said Wellhausen. "We will still tell people that the polls will be open on election day if they choose that route. It will just be a good way to encourage all registered voters in Page County that opportunity if they so choose and want to have the comfort of voting in their own home."
July 6th was the first day voters could start requesting absentee ballots for November. Wellhausen says plans call for her office to send out the request forms sometime in early August. While the requests are already coming in, Wellhausen says her office won't actually mail back ballots to voters until later this fall.
"We are not actually able to mail any absentee ballots until October 5th in our office," said Wellhausen. "The nice part of that is if we get this mailing out and they start to come in in August and September, that will give us the time and the ability to have all those requests filled and all the ballots ready to go, so anybody who has filed those with us before that time, then on October 5th we can get all of those distributed out. That gives all those voters plenty of time to look through their ballot and get that back in the mail."
Wellhausen stresses that the mailings from her office are just a request form for an absentee ballot and not a ballot itself. She says there's been confusion over the issue on a national level.
"It's not an automatic system that sends every registered voter an absentee ballot," said Wellhausen. "They have to fill out a request form if that's the method that they choose to use. If they don't. then they'll still have the ability to go to the polls. I just wanted to make that clear."
Wellhausen estimates the mailing will cost her office between $4,000 and $5,000 to complete. Absentee ballot request forms are also available from the County Auditor's website or the Secretary of State's website. You can also find a form below.