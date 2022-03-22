(Clarinda) -- After previously rejecting a wind ordinance moratorium, Page County officials will soon revisit the topic.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors had a brief discussion on ordinance 2019-2 regarding Wind Energy Conversion Systems. The discussion also followed a closed session regarding the topic with legal counsel per Code of Iowa Chapter 21.5(c). During the discussion, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he would be comfortable bringing back the moratorium discussion at next week's meeting.
"We've already had a lot of good insight on this, property setbacks, height, distance on public right of ways, depth removals, and a lot more decommission thoughts," Armstrong said.
The board had previously rejected both a 90-day and 180-day moratorium based on potential litigation with a current wind project proposal through Invenergy.
While saying he is entirely on board with bringing the discussion back, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says serious debate on changes comes far too late.
"I'd just like to say in the discussion of that, this should have been done two years ago, a year ago," Holmes said. "This has been avoided and it should not have been, and it's very, very upsetting. I'm glad we're willing to look at it now though. I think it should be done as soon as possible."
The board had heard comments from residents from several residents over the past two months and similarly on proposed amendments dating back to late 2019.
Following the discussion, Armstrong told KMA News the proposed moratorium discussion on the wind ordinance would not impact the "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm from Invenergy currently under review by County Engineer J.D. King, but is on a fast track and could quicken developments with the equally contentious county solar ordinance.
"It would be for future projects, so it would be something coming up in the future if there ever was another one in Page County," Armstrong explained. "And it probably depending how we go, we may possibly move forward quicker now on the solar ordinance and make sure that we've got everything there that we feel is important, and that'll be coming up pretty quick on the agenda."
Armstrong says advice from legal counsel allowed him to feel comfortable making the decision. He adds County Attorney Carl Sonksen will continue to work with them in finding more information on proposed changes.
"Now that I feel comfortable in doing that, that's why I suggested that we have our county attorney bring up those specifics, and they will be also gather some information regarding decommissioning and road use," Armstrong said. "Making sure that all of our bases are covered when it comes time for us to actually look at the plan, see the plan, and decide if we're going to vote and approve it or not approve it."
The board took no formal action on the topic at Tuesday's meeting. Still, a moratorium discussion for the county's Wind Energy Conversion Systems ordinance is expected at next week's meeting.