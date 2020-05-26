(Clarinda) -- At least one office in the Page County Courthouse is available for public access.
Meeting in regular session via ZOOM Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to reopen the county's treasurer's office, effective immediately. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says County Treasurer Angie Dow worked with County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman and County Public Safety Officer Tom Nordhues to develop a plan to reopen the treasurer's office, while keeping other county offices closed, except by appointment.
"We still have a policy in place for other offices that relates to by appointment, only," said Morris. "That would remain unchanged. This is an additional policy that would allow for access with a door monitor."
Erdman says an inspection determined that Dow's office allowed for social distancing by maintain a six-foot distance. Dow adds limits would be set on the maximum number of people allowed in her office at one time.
"The total max would be 10," said Dow, "and, that's generally, only, if there's going to be a parent that has to be with a child for a test, or if we still have a tester that goes into the next appointment. Generally, it will be at nine max--that's including staff. The 10th (person) comes in only very seldom."
Nordhues says other safety precautions would be followed.
"We're currently only going to require the mask part--that was acceptable," said Nordhues. "The only other concern was, if the second wave hit, the availability of PPE--being how tight it is now, anyway. But, we thought we were sitting fair with the current situation."
Morris says two treasurer's office's staff members would be trained to serve as door monitors.
"The budget item will fall on the treasurer," said Morris. "Angie has offered to keep her people, her staff, engaged that way, and keep them trained, and make sure that the monitor will direct the traffic into her office, and direct them outside, keep them from loitering throughout the remainder of the courthouse. Access will be limited to the treasurer's office. Public restrooms will remain closed at this time."
Morris says any flaws in the plan would be addressed, with safety as a priority.