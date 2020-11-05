(Clarinda) -- Work continues on two bridges in Page County.
County Engineer J.D. King says the bridge on D Avenue or County Road M-41 will be closed over the East Nishnabotna River beginning today (Thursday). Expected to last two days, the closure will allow a geothermal crew to perform drilling oprations. D Avenue at that location will be closed to traffic during this work.
Also--weather permitting--a drilling crew is scheduled to work on Buchanan Township on the 280th Street Bridge over Buchanan Creek. Again, a two-day closure is planned.
Both closures are part of project development, preparing for future bridge replacement. No detour is signed. Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.