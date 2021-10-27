(Clarinda) -- Page County's Veterans Affairs Office is asking for additional office space as the number of veterans they serve continues to grow.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen presented her bi-annual report to the board, which included an update on the number of veterans her office is serving.
"We're having approximately 10 new veterans a month move into this area," said Olsen. "We can't keep houses. They're on the market for a couple of days and then gone. We're literally selling house sight unseen as veterans come in to retire here. We've got something going on. I think Page is a wonderful county in its own right, but it makes me proud to know the veterans think so too."
Currently, the VA office is housed in an office at the Page West building at 615 Northwest Road in Shenandoah, which is owned by the county. Other office spaces within the building are leased to other agencies by the county. Olsen says her current office setup does not allow for her to have private conversations with veterans.
"We don't have the privacy that we need to deal with our veterans," said Olsen. "I don't have the room in that room, and I don't have the ability to close off. Often, I'll have to take the client and go down to the conference room, shut the door and interview them there. We're seeing an increase across the board with depression, PTSD and those kind of situations, particularly, some of my young men that are moving into this area and were in Afghanistan and so forth. I have to be able to give them quality private time."
Earlier this year, the supervisors explored moving the VA offices to Clarinda, however, Olsen says the VA Commission prefers having the office in Shenandoah. Olsen still holds office hours each week at the Clarinda American Legion. Olsen says she would like to move her office within the Page West building to an area with more space.
"I would like to move our office from the right-hand bottom corner, where I've got 15x21 feet, up to the other room where DHS has that now," said Olsen. "They have 35x15 feet. In doing that -- if I was allowed to -- I would put in a division wall where I have a window between my desk and Denise's desk and a door at the end where I could close off the office if I need to for privacy. She can fend people that are coming and going or if she needed to, she could also close off her office."
Olsen says Integrity Roofing of Shenandoah bid $9,000 to install the new wall, if the move is approved. She says the county will see a small loss in revenue by moving the DHS office to a smaller space.
"The difference annually would only be $1,074 is what you'd lose for the lease agreement that you have with the DHS," said Olsen.
The supervisors took no action on the request Tuesday. The supervisors said they will review the current lease agreements with tenants in the building to make sure the move is permitted before acting at a future meeting.