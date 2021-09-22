(Clarinda) -- A vaccine incentive program for Page County employees won't receive backfilling funds from the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to provide backfilling funds needed for the Wellness Committee's vaccine incentive for employees on Page County's insurance. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the item made it's way onto the agenda after the committee proposed the idea in their meeting last week. However, Morris says there has been dissent even on the committee.
"The committee was not real vocal either way, and there was some dissent in the committee about whether that's a good thing or a bad thing," Morris said. "Since this has been public, I've taken several comments and have given a lot of thought to this and tried very hard to separate personal feelings from feelings of what is the right thing to do."
Morris says he took the vaccine because he felt it was the right decision, and is unsure if incentivizing somebody to get it is the right thing to do.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he is firmly against the idea, saying he doesn't believe the county should be funding an incentive program for a personal health choice.
"I just think if people are educated, if they want to get the shot that's fine whatever, the shot might make you not get COVID," Holmes said. "But the backfills, I wouldn't pay for these, it just sounds like a bribe to me. I just don't see a need to go forward with it in any way, from a taxpayer and county perspective."
Morris did inform Holmes that the majority of the funding for the Wellness Committee and the potential incentive program could come from a pool of incentive funds from the Iowa State Association of Counties.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong echoed Morris' beliefs on getting vaccinated, but also cited potential insurance issues that could arise in the future.
"I don't necessarily feel I deserve any bonus for getting the shot because I believed in it," Armstrong said. "I feel strongly from some of the information about where the insurance companies are going and what they're doing, I'm more worried about down the road what it's going to do to our rates, and the penalties that'll be prescribed to people that maybe haven't taken the precaution."
Currently, Morris says there are 76 employees that are on the county's insurance plan, and is unsure of the number of people who have or haven't gotten the vaccine.
While not keen on the current proposal, Morris did says he wants to send it back to the committee to build a better plan for what the program could look like.
"Maybe the Wellness Committee can go back there and discover the number of unvaccinated people and come up with some sort of plan that can be done within their budget," Morris said. "This board never has told them they can't spend an incentive dollar out of their budget."
However, both Morris and Holmes were unsure of how the committee could discover that information. Morris also suggested having a month timeframe for the potential project.