(KMAland) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on transporting area veterans to medical appointments.
Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen tells KMA News her office has had to suspend transports using volunteer drivers during the pandemic because of the risks associated with virus spread. She says her office is still finding a way to transport for critical appointments.
"We are pretty much closed as far as transportation," said Olsen. "Because of the pandemic and the cleaning, we can't ask volunteers to go through that. But we are not at a standstill stop. If someone has a (compensation and pension exam) and it has something to do with a rating that they are trying to claim and requesting, we're going to get them there."
While many appointments and procedures have been postponed during the pandemic, Olsen says she is seeing areas of VA services reopening in the past week.
"In the last week, I've seen an opening back in the hearing department," said Olsen. "If you talk to me and you want to go up and have your hearing checked or if there is a C&P order on hearing, I have a phone number I can communicate with them directly."
One bright spot when it comes to caring for area veterans is the continuing construction of a new community-based outpatient clinic in Shenandoah. Once completed, Olsen says the new CBOC will be a big boost to veterans and the community in general.
"We already have clients at our CBOC here locally in Shenandoah that brings people into this community from Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and obviously Iowa," said Olsen. "This will even open this up more. The ability that they will have -- CAT Scans, EKGs -- and they will be able to offer things more than just a walk-in station which will be amazing. The building of course is beautiful, but the services will be magnified."
Plans currently call for the CBOC to be finished in early 2021. Olsen made her comments on a recent edition of KMA's Morning Line program. You can hear her full interview below.