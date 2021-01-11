(Shenandoah) -- It promises to be a big event in 2021--the completion of Shenandoah's new Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
Ground was broken for the new 10,000 square-foot CBOC at 2401 A Avenue on the south edge of Shenandoah back in April. When completed, the new facility will be 6,400 square feet larger than the existing clinic located in the Orchard Corners Shopping Center on Highway 59. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen says anticipation continues to grow toward the facility's opening this spring.
"They will take actual property, and be able to move in about mid-February," said Olsen. "We're going to open our doors and start seeing our clients about the middle of April--perhaps a little sooner. That's what we're shooting for. What I'll be doing now is putting pictures on the (veterans affairs) webpage, and I'll also have a virtual tour that I'll be able to offer.
"This is exciting news, because so many things will allow us to give to the veterans to give locally, instead of having to travel to Omaha to get those services. So, this is a big thing," she added.
Among other things, Olsen says the new facility will provide constant care for area veterans served by her office. Many of her office's clients receive care at the Omaha VA Medical Center.
"They won't be driving to Omaha to get everything done," she said. "You know, there are conditions where you might need a shot, or need to be seen, or treatment--weekly, twice a week, once a month. This is a big deal. That's a long trip to go to Omaha right now. Then, if the weather gets back--which, luckily, it hasn't, that's another factor. That's mainly what I'm hearing. But, I'm also picking up a lot of new clients that want to come locally, because it is local."
Olsen says constraints on the number of passengers in vehicles due to COVID-19 restrictions have complicated transportation services for veterans.
"It's difficult," said Olsen. "We work with volunteer drivers, of course, but they're still there, and they're still supportive. But, to get someone all the way to Omaha, and to make sure they're safe, we're safe, you can't go in the building with them, this has been a hard climb. And, we're looking forward to these new changes."
Lavastida Development LLC of Norman, Oklahoma is overseeing the project's design and construction. Last March, the Shenandoah City Council approved issuing up to $475,000 in general obligation capital loan notes for infrastructure improvements associated with the project. The city also signed a development agreement with Lavastida's company for the work. You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.