(Shenandoah) -- It's being called the most extensive law change ever to hit veterans services.
That's why Page County Veterans Affairs Administrator Janet Olsen is informing area veterans about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act. Signed by President Biden following approval by both the U.S. House and Senate, the bill is designed to deliver benefits and services to more than five million veterans impacted by toxic exposures in past U.S. conflicts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Olsen says the PACT Act encompasses veterans impacted by Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
"Agent Orange exposure is a situation in which the veteran was exposed to chemicals while serving in Vietnam between the dates of January, 1962 and May, 1975," said Olsen. "This chemical exposure caused medical conditions that the government believes came from that exposure, and we call those presumptives."
Presumptive diseases caused by Agent Orange exposure include heart disease, Parkinson's Disease and diabetes. Olsen says the PACT expands V-A health care services to veterans serving in other regions, as well as the presumptive diseases.
"They now include Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Guam, American Samoa and the Johnston Atoll," said Olsen. "Plus, many numerous places where the ships were docked if you were in the Navy. So, it's important that we get the opportunity to visit with you. We've added new presumptives. For example, hypertension has been added now--which is a big deal."
Additionally, the measure provides services for any veteran exposed to chemicals via burn pits.
"It also allows us to file claims now for presumptives for any veteran who served around a burn pit," she said, "and have respiratory medical problems like asthma, bronchitis or emphysema, and certain cancers. So, if you were anywhere around the burn pits, please stop and visit with us, also."
The PACT Act also the bill extends the period of time post-9/11 combat veterans have to enroll in V-A health care from five to 10 years post-discharge. For those combat veterans who do not fall within that window, the bill also creates a one-year open enrollment period. These expansions mean that more veterans can enroll in V-A health care without having to demonstrate a service connected disability.
Olsen says any veteran with questions regarding the PACT Act should call her at the Page County Veterans Affairs Office, 712-246-4254, or her cell phone, 712-215-0827. You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen here: