(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 is forcing a reduction in membership in Page County's Veterans Commission.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a request to cut the commission's members from five to three. Janet Olsen is executive director of Page County Veterans Affairs. Olsen says the cancellation of special events due to the coronavirus pandemic makes cutting the board's membership necessary.
"In the given situation, when I can't ask any commission members to go to any fairs, or any events," said Olsen, "or anything to compliment this office, it's probably just and right to go back to a three-man board at this time."
The commission expanded to five following Olsen's hiring in 2018. In addition, the supervisors approved a one-year extension for board member Wendy Halloran.
"Wendy has asked to be considered for that position," she said. "Now that you've approved to go back to a three-man (commission), because of the situation with COVID, you are within the law to drop the interviews, and allow her to extend for one year. That is up to you, as well. That is what the commission would like to do, and I am backing that decision."
Halloran joins Ron Gibson and Gary Alger as the commission's remaining members. Outgoing board members are Douglas Vance and Ray Harris.