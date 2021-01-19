(Clarinda) -- The next phase of COVID-19 vaccine implementation is scheduled to begin Feb. 1, but the county is still unsure exactly when the county’s next step will be according to Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman.
“It won’t start in Page County,” Erdman said about that date, as she expects activity the second week of that month.
The next phase of vaccinations are for those who are at least 75 years old, emergency service crews, staffs for schools from prekindergarten through 12th grade, businesses and factories where employees are unable to social distance. People in congregate-living facilities, like public housing, will also be included in the next phase.
Those who are at least 75 years old will receive the vaccination at the public health office. A registration form and schedule will be made for those people. Work is being done for that vaccine strategy to be sent to media agencies, on the health department’s Facebook page and county website.
Erdman said vaccinating those 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions still needs further definition. That demographic is a priority for the vaccine.
As of Monday, Jan. 18, Page County has had 1,827 cases and 45 are still active. There are 17 deaths. Erdman said 5,274 Page County residents have tested. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is at 12.8 %
In other supervisor news…
Page County Fair Board representatives Jason Wittmuss and Beth Carlson told the board plans to have a county fair this year. Both met with the board to discuss budget items.
“We are going to have a fair,” Carlson said. “We hope that is the case. Our youth and the county really deserve to have that experience.”
Last year’s fair was influenced by the threat of covid as fair events were not held as they had in the past.
Carlson said the fairgrounds complex needs certain attention. Two water main leaks are on the property but the fair board won’t know the extent of the leaks until repairs begin.
“We’ve been trying to get the hog barn updated and renovated the last couple of years. That hasn’t worked out very well as we have had other expenses that have been made priority,” Carlson said. Plans are to continue the hog barn work this year.
The fair board wants to improve what is known as the former Phillips building for fair office space and also rent the facility for others to use. Wibholm Hall’s ceiling needs repairs in certain places.
“We are hoping things are back to normal and we will have more rentals in Wibholm Hall,” she said. The horse barn is also rented for others to use.
“We hope we have a fair too,” supervisor Chuck Morris said noting the financial hardships without a traditional fair in 2020.
Carlson said the board raised the pay for the fair’s support staff including secretary, treasurer and grounds maintenance as there have not been increases in 15 years. Proposals are $2 an hour more. Wittmuss said those people usually don’t work more than 40 hours a month.
Last year, the county contributed $16,500 to the fair. A $60,000 grant was awarded to the fair board and the state provided $50,000. No supervisor action was taken Tuesday.
Supervisors will take action on a tanning ordinance once all required procedures have been completed.