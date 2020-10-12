(Clarinda) -- A statewide coalition of renewable energy supporters is organizing an educational forum on wind energy in Page County.
Power Up Iowa will host the virtual forum Tuesday at 2 p.m., featuring experts on the topics of safety standards in the wind industry, best practices for siting towers and economic benefits to the community. The panel is also seeking to address common questions about wind energy from residents in Page, Taylor and Fremont counties. The forum will be moderated by Page County Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris. Speaking at a board meeting last week, Morris said the forum was organized as a way for the community to hear from wind advocates in the wake of opposition efforts in the county.
"We've reached out to Senator Grassley's team and we've reached out to Governor Reynolds' team to help us with some people in the state of Iowa who have experience with wind, who are producing wind, that will tell the other side of the wind story," said Morris.
Page County resident Ryan Urkoski was critical of the forum when speaking to the board last week. He accused the supervisors of being too willing to only look at the benefits of wind energy.
"You guys are bringing in your pro-wind side," said Urkoski. "As leaders of this county to be neutral and unbiased, you should have to bring the other side in as well."
Morris says that the board has already heard from those opposed to wind, including at a public meeting in August and through various public comment periods at previous board meetings.
"Some of what we've heard is based on emotion," said Morris. "Some of what we've heard is based on fact. Some of it is based on misinformation."
Urkoski says the supervisors should include viewpoints from all sides of wind production when hosting the meeting.
"You'll be all ears listening to them," said Urkoski. "I know more than one of you have attended Power Up Iowa meetings, which is pro-wind. And a couple of you have attended our meetings, which are anti-wind. So why do you need to bring in them? You've already said you've heard enough from us. Well, you've heard enough from the pro-wind guys already through Power Up Iowa and different things."
Panelists for the forum include Iowa Energy Office Director Brian Selinger, Iowa Rural Development Council Executive Director Bill Menner, Invenergy Development Manager Gabe Klooster, Tenaska Vice President of Development Bob Ramaekers, Western Iowa Community College Dean of Industrial Technology and Centers Matthew Mancuso and Adair County Farmer Randy Caviness. To register for the Zoom forum, click here.