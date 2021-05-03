Criminal Justice
Photo by mconnors/morguefile

(Clarinda) -- A suspect faces sentencing following a forgery conviction in Page County last week.

The Page County Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Andria Flynn of Shenandoah was found guilty of forgery, a class D felony, in Page County District Court last Wednesday. Flynn was charged in May of last year after allegedly using a counterfeit $100 bill to attempt to purchase a single $1 item at Shenandoah's Walmart store.

Flynn remains free on bond, pending a sentencing hearing set for late May. Conviction of a class D felony carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison. Shenandoah Police investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the county attorney's office.

