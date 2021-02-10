(Clarinda) -- One person was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 2 near M Avenue, approximately 4 miles west of Clarinda. An investigation determined a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 39-year-old Stacy Hale of rural Clarinda was westbound on 2 east of the intersection when she slowed to turn left, or south onto M Avenue, and signaled to make the turn. Palmer says a 2018 Chevy 3500 pickup driven by 30-year-old Dustin Thompson of rural Villisca with four passengers was also westbound on 2 following the Hale vehicle. Thompson told authorities he was distracted by one of the occupants in a seat behind him and didn’t see the Hale vehicle slowing prior to turning. Thompson’s vehicle rear ended Hale's vehicle. The rear driver’s side portion of Thompson’s vehicle then went to the south and struck a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 74-year-old Judy Clark of Clarinda.
Hale's vehicle traveled across the eastbound lane of 2, and came to rest in the ditch southwest of the intersection. Thompson’s vehicle came to rest on the north shoulder west of the intersection, and Clark's vehicle came to rest on the south shoulder just east of the intersection.
Hale was taken by Clarinda Ambulance Service to Clarinda Regional Health Center for possible injuries. No other injuries were reported.Thompson was cited for following too closely. Clarinda Fire Department and Clarinda Ambulance Service assisted the sheriff’s office at the accident scene.