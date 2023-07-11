UPDATED STORY Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 9:04 p.m.
(Clarinda) -- Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Page County Tuesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 2 and N Avenue west of Clarinda at around 2:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 71-year-old Denise James of Omaha was westbound on 2 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by 78-year-old Sandra Aparo of Clarinda head on.
Both drivers were declared dead at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts. The patrol says the accident is still under investigation. The Page County Sheriff's Office and Clarinda Fire and Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY: Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 6:53 p.m.
