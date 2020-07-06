(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was injured, and faces charges, following an accident in Page County over the July 4th weekend.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred Friday on Highway 48 near A Avenue, just north of Shenandoah. An investigation determined a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 35-year-old Nathan Daniel Binau of Shenandoah was southbound on 48 when he was unable to negotiate a curve near A Avenue. The vehicle struck a sign, culvert and water line marker before coming to rest.
Binau was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center, where he was treated for undisclosed injuries, then released. Binau was later arrested for OWI 1st offense. He's being held in the Page County Jail on $1,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.
Shenandoah Police, Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Shenandoah Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office at the accident scene.