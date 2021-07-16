Accident

(Clarinda) -- No injuries were reported, but citations were issued following a Page County accident earlier this week.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred Tuesday in the 2300 block of 140th Street west of Bethesda, or about 7 miles northwest of Clarinda. An investigation determined that a 2008 Nissan driven by 37-year-old Aaron Childs of Shenandoah was westbound on 140th Street when the driver swerved to miss a deer. Childs lost control of the vehicle, which entered a south ditch. The vehicle then struck an embankment and damaged a driveway tube.

Childs, who was not injured, was later cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

