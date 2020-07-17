(Undated) -- Friday brought another round of new coronavirus cases in KMAland.
Page County Public Health officials reported two additional cases, bringing the county's total to 24. The new cases are adults age 18-to-40 years old. Of the 24 cases, 21 have recovered. Meanwhile, Fremont County Public Health confirmed an additional case in an adult 18-to-40. Fremont County now reports 13 total cases--six of which have recovered.
And, Atchison County Health Department officials reported the county's 8th and 9th cases Friday. The affected individuals are a male in his 50's and a female in her 50's. Both are isolating per guidelines. Atchison County Health has identified and notified all close contacts to this case.