(Clarinda) — Page and Fremont counties are combining two bridge projects in either county to take advantage of federal bridge funding.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with AM Cohron & Son, Inc. of Atlantic. County Engineer J.D. King says the contract covers a bridge on Manti Road in Fremont County and one on J-20 in Page County over the West Tarkio River.
"It's a single-span bridge that will be 110 feet long and 30 feet wide," said King. "It was tied to a smaller, more complicated bridge in Fremont County on Manti Road. They were let together. We're the contracting authority -- the lead county -- in this project."
King says the total cost of the projects comes in just under $2 million.
"The 67'x30' bridge in Fremont County is $1,245,346.14 and the one we're most interested in -- the Page County bridge -- is $728,997.45," said King.
King says the project received two bids, but AM Cohron & Son was much lower because they already have some of the equipment needed for the work in the area.
"They've done bridges for us before," said King. "They are working on weirs now, so they'll probably still have equipment in the county come Spring."
While the two bridges aren’t located on the same road, King says they were able to combine the projects in order to get some federal help with costs. He adds that both counties will still maintain authority over their own building project.
"They're going to use their money and they're going to do their inspection," said King. "We'll use our money and our inspectors. But, it was a function of the type of federal money this is that they are bundled together."
A timeline for construction was not discussed during the meeting.