(Clarinda-Sidney) -- Coronavirus cases continue to climb in KMAland.
Page County Public Health officials Thursday reported two additional cases. Both are older adults aged 61-to-80. The latest cases bring Page County's total to 102--80 of which have recovered.
Two new COVID-19 cases were also reported in Fremont County. The new cases are an adult 18-to-40 years old, and an older adult 61-to-80 years old. Fremont County now has a total of 45 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Twenty-nine of the cases reported have recovered.