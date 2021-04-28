Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.