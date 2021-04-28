(Shenandoah) -- Officials in Page and Fremont counties are making plans for improvements to Johnson Run west of Shenandoah.
In a special joint meeting Wednesday morning, members of the board of supervisors in both counties voted to maintain a tax levy of $0.50 per thousand dollars valuation for those in the drainage ditch's floodplain. The waterway, which runs through Shenandoah and drains into the East Nishnabotna River, is managed jointly by the two counties. Page County Supervisor Alan Armstrong says the tax levy has been in place for a number of years to help with projects along the run.
"All of the houses within that floodplain area have to pay," said Armstrong. "There's houses that are two blocks away from it that are paying a $5 or $10 fee a year because of that."
One large project concerns repairs on a levy crossing west of Shenandoah just before the ditch enters the Nishnabotna. Armstrong says the crossing is in bad shape.
"If it wasn't there, it would not be a problem," said Armstrong. "It's just the liability of having a crossing that's not safe for people to drive over anymore is just a worry. Basically, it connects the Airport Road by Eaton's and you can drive down this path all the way to old Highway 2 through that field. It's just a little bit of a concern not having that crossing very secure."
Preliminary plans call for Page County Engineer J.D. King to head up the design phase of the project, which would then be bid out to a contractor. Page County Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the joint account between the two counties has just enough money to complete the crossing repair.
"Our total money on deposit at present time is $50,372.35," said Morris. "The estimates of the work that needs to be done on the Fremont County side are somewhere in that range. Once that work gets done, that fund is going to be pretty much depleted."
Fremont County Supervisor Randy Hickey says he favors leaving the tax in place, because of more work that is needed along the ditch, including tree removal in both counties.
"Personally, I think we better leave it at $0.50," said Hickey. "It could run a little more, but you're going to need to have some money in that account. If we deplete it down, we've got to have some money in that account."
The work is the latest in a series of joint projects with both counties to help improve water flow and limit erosion along the bank.