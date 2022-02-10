(Shenandoah) -- Officials from Page and Fremont Counties are lifting the levy currently in place along the Johnson Run.
In a special joint meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a discussion with the Fremont County Board of Supervisors and approved not enforcing a levy put on residents within the two blocks of the Johnson Run. The waterway, which runs through Shenandoah and drains into the East Nishnabotna River, is managed jointly by the two boards. Page County Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says while there is some clean-up needed, it would likely cost much less than the over $60,000 sitting in the levy fund.
"We know that we've got to some work removing a tube, and cleaning that area up a little bit," Armstrong said. "I know that J.D. (King) has talked to Dan (Davis) a little bit, and everybody is in agreeance that it can be done probably, we think at well less than $65,000."
Armstrong says the only other tree removal project in his time on the board was around $8,500. Supervisor Chuck Morris says currently the levy brings in roughly $20,000 annually into the joint account.
In their joint meeting last year, the boards approved to leave the tax levy at $0.50 per thousand dollars valuation for those in the drainage district's floodplain to perform repairs. However, Armstrong recommends zeroing out the levy with no foreseeable large projects.
"It doesn't appear to have any major tree removal on the Page (County) side," Armstrong said. "I think I would take a motion to stop the levy for this time being until we see we have another problem that we need to worry about."
Initially, Fremont County Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey recommended leaving the levy at a smaller rate closer to $0.10 per thousand dollars valuation. Hickey says he wants to ensure some money is available should a more significant project suddenly arise.
"I think we ought to just maintain that $65,000 if we're going to spend that money, just levy enough money to maintain that buffer," Hickey explained. "Because from my experience, you never know what's going to happen and you need to have some money in there."
However, after some discussion, with the current costs expected to be low, Hickey says he would support not enforcing the levy for the upcoming fiscal year.
"We can not levy this year if you want to do it that way and you guys can see where you're sitting at next year," Hickey said. "Because we got the $65,000 sitting there, and I can't imagine it'll cost more than $10,000 to do that, so that would still leave us like $55,000."
Preliminary plans call for Page County Engineer J.D. King to ask for bids on the tube removal and clean-up efforts along the run.