(KMAland) -- Page and Montgomery Counties are among the multiple KMAland counties in a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa, Southern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa, Southeastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa, and Page County in southwestern Iowa...
Until 1215 AM CDT.
At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farragut, or 23 miles north of Tarkio, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will be near Shenandoah around 1130 PM CDT and Essex around 1140 PM CDT.