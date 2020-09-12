(Undated) -- At least two KMAland counties reported an increase in coronavirus cases Friday.
Six new cases were reported by Page County Public Health. Three of the cases were in adults age 18-to-40, while one was a middle-aged adult age 41-to-60. New cases were also reported in older adults age 61-to-80. The six new cases increased Page County's COVID-19 total to 136. Of that total, 122 have recovered. Page County's 14-day positivity rate grew to 7.4%.
Montgomery County Public Health, meanwhile, reported two additional cases in adults age 18-to-40, for a total of 83 COVID-19 cases since March. Seventy-eight of those cases have recovered. Montgomery County's death toll remained at five this past week.