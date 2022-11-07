(Clarinda-Red Oak) -- Despite recent precipitation, three KMAland counties remain under burn bans.
Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News open burning is still prohibited in Page and Montgomery counties through at least the end of the week due to continued warm temperatures, strong winds and ongoing drought conditions. Hamman says conditions will be evaluated again later in the week, depending on the amount of moisture received. Hamman, however, says severe weather is possible Thursday. Hamman says storms in previous years--including last December's derecho--have proven late year storms can and often produce significant damage throughout the area.
Burning bans were instituted in both counties following a rash of brush fires last month. Mills County also remains under a burning ban. Pottawattamie County officials lifted its burning ban on Friday.