(Red Oak) -- Open burning is snuffed out in three KMAland counties following dry conditions and a rash of brush fires across the region.
Emergency management officials Tuesday announced burn bans are in place in Page, Pottawattamie, and Montgomery counties effective immediately. The bans prohibit all open and controlled burning in all three counties unless an official burn ban permit has been issued by the proper fire chiefs. Despite Monday's rainfall and forecast chances later in the week, officials say accumulation amounts will provide little to no relief from the continuing moisture deficits in the county and region. Dry and windy conditions are also catalysts for fast-moving wildfires, such as those experienced in the area over the weekend. One such brush fire consumed around 750 acres Sunday afternoon and evening. It took 18 area firefighters to bring it under control. Another incident in Fremont County Sunday scorched nearly 350 acres.
Despite improved weather forecasts pinpointing potential fire dangers, Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says burn bans are necessary.
"The weather service does a great job these days with their fire weather watches and warnings, and the products that they put out," said Hamman. "But, a lot of it is common sense. The situation that occurred (Sunday) was obviously from a rekindled fire over two weeks ago. A burn ban does some good things, but it's not going to stop a fire starting from machinery or anything like that. I just want to stress that awareness and common sense on those dry, windy, warm days, because it plays a huge factor."
Two firefighters suffered minor burns in Sunday's Montgomery County blaze. Hamman says the firefighters faced challenging and dangerous conditions.
"Obviously, extreme wind conditions--not only smoke, but fire, dust and intense heat," said Hamman. "Unfortunately, we did have two firefighters who sustained very minor burns because of their firefighting efforts. But overall, it was just an intense scene."
Officials say the burning bans will remain in place through the harvest and/or until environmental and weather conditions improve to a level that doesn't significantly diminish fire containment and support efforts. Residents are reminded to never throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles. The burning of yard waste, piled tree debris, grass and agricultural ground and set-asides, trash and other items is prohibited during burn bans. Burn ban violations are simple misdemeanors, and can subject a person to a citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn. Additional criminal charges are also possible from damages, losses or injuries result from the fire.