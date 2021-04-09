(Clarinda-Bedford) -- Work on a road maintenance project spanning two counties takes place next week.
The Page and Taylor County Engineer's Offices report work takes place Monday through Friday on a project starting on 130th Street, or County Road J-20 at U.S. Highway 71, extending to Highway 148 in Taylor County. Work is also scheduled on Tennessee Avenue, or County Road N-64 from the Taylor/Adams County Line to Highway 2 during that same time period. Originally scheduled to begin last Wednesday, the projects were delayed a few days due to weather conditions.
Weather permitting, the maintenance work is expected to take five days. Motorists should expect delays because of lane closures with pilot cars. Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510, or the Taylor County Engineer's Office at 712-523-2167.