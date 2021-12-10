(Bedford) -- Residents in parts of Page and Taylor counties must still boil their water as a result of a disruption Thursday.
Southwest Regional Water District officials say an eight-inch water line broke east of the Nodaway River. Boil orders were issued for Nebraska, East Nodaway, East River and Buchanan townships in Page County and Dallas, Polk and Madison townships in Taylor County.
Likewise, a separate boil order remains in effect for New Market. Anyone with questions should contact the Southwest Regional Water District offices or the city of New Market.