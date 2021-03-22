(Clarinda) -- Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says he's "cautiously optimistic" problems with the Page County Communication Center's phone lines are being solved.
Problems which developed Friday knocked out PageComm's main administrative number, 712-542-1419, from rolling over to other phone lines. Grebert says a technician is working to solve the problem. While saying that number is working again, Grebert says it's not rolling over to the center's other numbers. He advises residents to hang up and try the number again if it continues to ring.
Residents may still call 712-542-1422 for non-emergency calls. Likewise, 911 services are still working, as well.