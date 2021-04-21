(Clarinda) -- Despite snow in April a new flower business is ready to open its doors on Saturday.
After the long standing business Henkeville closed its doors in the fall a new branch is rising up. Painted Earth Flowers is holding its grand opening on Saturday from 9-5:30. Jane Stimson, owner of the new business appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and discussed her passion for flowers.
“I remember at 11 years old I walked up the hill from the school bus and I asked my mom if I could spade up the flower bed by the house. I don’t know how many 11 year old's do that,” Stimson said.
Stimson shared her initial start with the new business.
“Last summer oddly enough I was noticing how the government was spending trillions of dollars and I thought what is money going to be worth with that kind of spending?” Stimson said. “I thought that I’d like to invest in something a little more tangible, and within a couple of months Judy (Henke) came and said would you like a couple of hoop houses and I thought maybe the hand of God is working right here.”
The Grand Opening will be at the new business location on 3366 250th street in Clarinda where there will be animals such as peacocks and alpacas there for enjoyment. There also will be a drawing for some individual flower pots for customers. Stimson shared about the recent uptick in flower gardens.
“It’s just something you can do while you’re at home and harvest it for the people that don’t want to grow vegetables and do all that work. Flowers are something that you can harvest with your eyes and that’s a little bit simpler,” Stimson said.
To find out more about Painted Earth Flowers you can go to their Facebook page for updates and pictures. To hear the full interview with Stimson click below.